Hungarian central bank's new swaps attract big demand from banks

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s new interest rate swaps attracted huge demand from commercial banks on Thursday, with bids totalling 618 billion forints ($2.15 billion), more than three times the central bank’s offer.

The central bank offered 200 billion forints worth of new three-year interest rate swaps conditional on lending activity for banks at the first tender of this instrument. It accepted all bids.

The National Bank of Hungary has already cemented its base rate at a record low of 1.35 percent. It wants banks to lend more to businesses to boost the slowing economy, and the new swaps encourage banks to increase their stock of loans to small and medium sized firms. ($1 = 287.2200 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)