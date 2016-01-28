UPDATE 1-Hungarian central bank's new swaps attract big demand from banks

(Adds central bank statement, bond market reaction)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Hungarian central bank’s new interest rate swaps attracted bids from commercial banks for more than three times the amount offered on Thursday, driving down three-year bond yields sharply.

The National Bank of Hungary inaugurated the three-year swaps on Thursday and made them conditional on banks lending more to small and medium-size businesses.

The central bank’s 200 billion forints offer was three times over-subscribed, with bids totalling 618 billion forints ($2.15 billion). The bank accepted all bids and said it would continue its biweekly tenders until the end of March, albeit with smaller amounts. It has pledged to offer a total of up to 1 trillion forints at the swap tenders.

The swaps are part of the central bank’s revamped policy tools aimed at boosting bank lending to companies and driving down government bond yields.

The central bank has said it would loosen monetary policy without cutting its main benchmark rate, which is already at a record low 1.35 percent.

The central bank said that by taking 618 billion forints worth of swaps, commercial banks undertook to increase their loans to small and medium-size businesses by 154.5 billion forints over the next three years. This could help increase loans to the businesses 5 to 10 percent this year, it said.

The robust demand at the swap tender pushed three-year bond yields down by 25 basis points to 1.94 percent, traders said.

Hungary’s central bank has extended by 600 billion forints ($2.10 billion) its funding for growth scheme into 2016 and opened a new pro-growth programme late last year.

It wants banks to gradually return to market-based lending as it phases out funding for growth, which began in 2013. ($1 = 287.2200 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto, editing by Larry King)