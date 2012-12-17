FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbanker: no decision on monetary policy tools on Tuesday
December 17, 2012 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

Hungary cbanker: no decision on monetary policy tools on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has no plan to discuss any change in its monetary policy tools at its Tuesday meeting, a senior source at the bank said on Monday, after the forint weakened on rumours the bank could limit its two-week bill sales to zero.

“We don’t want to decide about any new monetary policy tool or the modification of existing tools on Tuesday, I can say that very definitely,” the source, who spoke on condition of anonimity, told Reuters.

“I don’t know about the longer term but we will need to proceed very carefully,” the source added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)

