Hungary's MVM, Bank of China sign energy financing deal
September 9, 2013 / 2:45 PM / in 4 years

Hungary's MVM, Bank of China sign energy financing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hungary’s energy wholesaler MVM on Monday signed a financing agreement with the Bank of China, the Hungarian government’s external affairs and foreign trade secretary Peter Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto told a news conference the deal is worth 300 million euros ($395 million), including a 200 million euro loan agreement.

The agreement is for general financing of the company and not for any specific project, MVM spokesman Gyorgy Felkai told Reuters. ($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Anthony Barker)

