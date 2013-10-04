FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intesa injects HUF 37.5 bln into Hungarian unit CIB Bank
October 4, 2013 / 3:12 PM / in 4 years

Intesa injects HUF 37.5 bln into Hungarian unit CIB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo has decided to inject 37.5 billion forints ($172.38 million) worth of capital into its loss-making Hungarian bank unit CIB Bank, the Hungarian bank said in a statement on Friday.

Intesa already injected 36.5 billion forints into CIB in June.

According to financial supervisory data, CIB posted a 127 billion forints loss last year which accounted for almost half of the total loss of Hungarian banks burdened by a surge in taxes in the past years.

CIB posted a further loss of 58 billion forints in the first half of 2013. ($1 = 217.5395 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto)

