FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's May construction output up 2.3 pct y/y -stats
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's May construction output up 2.3 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s construction sector output grew by 2.3 percent year-on-year in May after a 10.8 percent annual expansion in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Output in May was 3.1 percent below the previous month based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data.

In the first five months, construction sector output rose 7.7 percent year-on-year.

Building construction fell by 5 percent from the same time last year, while other types of constructions - mainly roads, railways and other infrastructure projects - made up for that, increasing by 8.7 percent.

Contracts for future construction projects showed a declining trend. New building contracts signed in May expanded by an annual 4.2 percent by volume, while other projects showed a 6.3 percent decline.

The stock of contracts has shrunk continuously in recent months, leading to a 41.3 percent annual fall in the stock of orders. Building construction contracts fell by 18.3 percent, while other construction contracts plummeted by 46.1 percent. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.