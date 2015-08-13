Hungary's June construction output up 10.2 pct y/y -stats

BUDAPEST, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hungary’s construction sector output grew by 10.2 percent year-on-year in June after a 1.6 percent annual expansion in May, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, output was 0.5 percent higher than in May based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, it said. In the first half, construction sector output rose by 8 percent year-on-year.

The volume of new contracts signed in June fell by an annual 10.4 percent. The stock of contracts at the end of June was 48.5 percent lower than a year earlier after falls in new orders seen over the previous months, the KSH said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)