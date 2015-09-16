FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's July construction output up 0.2 pct y/y -stats
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 16, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's July construction output up 0.2 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s construction sector output edged 0.2 percent higher year-on-year in July after a 10.2 percent annual expansion in June, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

On a monthly basis, output was 3 percent lower than in June based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, it said. In the first seven months, construction sector output rose by 6.7 percent year-on-year.

The volume of new contracts signed in July fell by an annual 4.2 percent. The stock of contracts at the end of the month was 46.9 percent lower than a year earlier after falls in new orders seen over the previous months, the KSH said. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.