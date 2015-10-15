FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Aug construction output down 6.1 pct y/y -stats
#Financials
October 15, 2015

Hungary's Aug construction output down 6.1 pct y/y -stats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Hungary’s construction sector output fell by 6.1 percent year-on-year in August after a 0.2 percent annual rise in July, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

On a monthly basis, output was 3.6 percent lower than in July based on seasonally and calendar-adjusted data, it said. In the first eight months, construction sector output rose by 4.7 percent year-on-year.

The volume of new contracts signed in August fell by an annual 10.6 percent. The stock of contracts at the end of the month was 48 percent lower than a year earlier after falls in new orders seen in the last year, the KSH said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
