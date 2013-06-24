FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary to spend $437 mln on reorganising cooperative banks
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
June 24, 2013 / 4:00 PM / in 4 years

Hungary to spend $437 mln on reorganising cooperative banks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 24 (Reuters) - Hungary will spend 100 billion forints ($437 million) to reorganise the country’s cooperative banks, the government spokesman was quoted as saying on Monday.

Hungary’s state-development bank MFB took a 39.4 percent stake in Takarekbank, the umbrella group for savings cooperatives, last year and Prime Minister Viktor Orban said the government wanted to use their network of around 1,600 branches to boost lending and promote economic growth.

Spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz told national news agency MTI that the government would raise the 100 billion forints - the equivalent of 27 percent of Takarekbank’s total balance sheet in 2011 - by selling state assets.

He did not give details on assets that might be sold, or on what the reorganisation might entail.

Hungary’s financial sector is dominated by foreign lenders, such as Belgium’s KBC, Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, and Austria’s Erste Bank and Raiffeisen.

Orban has said he would like to see “at least 50 percent” Hungarian ownership of the banking system over time, compared with around 90-percent foreign ownership currently.

Savings cooperative have about 5 percent of the Hungarian banking market according to Takarekbank’s web site, but their network accounts for roughly 40 percent of all bank branches in the country.

The central bank, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, Orban’s former economy minister, has recently boosted its lending programme to provide small businesses with cheap loans via commercial banks after strong demand from companies.

The bank has said it may extend the programme in September.

$1 = 228.37 Hungarian forints Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.