Hungary's top court rules against OTP Bank on exchange rate margin

BUDAPEST, June 3 (Reuters) - Hungary’s top court ruled on Tuesday that the exchange rate margin applied by OTP Bank on a foreign currency mortgage was unfair and invalid, in a case that could guide the government when it decides on new help for troubled borrowers.

The supreme court, or Kuria, said the exchange rate spread - the difference between the rate at which the loan was disbursed and at which instalments and costs are paid - was invalid in a specific loan contract challenged by a borrower.

The Kuria said the bank would have to apply the official exchange rate of the National Bank of Hungary on the disbursement and also on the instalments.