GYOR, Hungary Feb 6 A Hungarian court on Monday annulled an earlier ruling that acquitted 15 people tried in connection with a toxic spill from an alumina reservoir that killed 10 people in 2010.

The prosecutors had appealed against the 2016 ruling and now the court in the city of Gyor ordered a new procedure.

The spill was one of Hungary's worst environmental disasters. Toxic red mud flowing from the reservoir destroyed hundreds of homes across three towns, covered the countryside and seeped into rivers as far downstream as the Danube. It took years to clean up. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)