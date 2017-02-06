GYOR, Hungary Feb 6 A Hungarian court on Monday
annulled an earlier ruling that acquitted 15 people tried in
connection with a toxic spill from an alumina reservoir that
killed 10 people in 2010.
The prosecutors had appealed against the 2016 ruling and now
the court in the city of Gyor ordered a new procedure.
The spill was one of Hungary's worst environmental
disasters. Toxic red mud flowing from the reservoir destroyed
hundreds of homes across three towns, covered the countryside
and seeped into rivers as far downstream as the Danube. It took
years to clean up.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)