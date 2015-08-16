FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trains crash near Budapest, 19 people injured
#Industrials
August 16, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Trains crash near Budapest, 19 people injured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Two trains crashed 50km (31 miles) northeast of Budapest early on Sunday, injuring 19 people, Hungarian police said.

Two people were injured seriously, Imre Kavalecz, spokesman for state rail company MAV, was quoted as saying by national news agency MTI.

The trains were carrying 30 to 40 passengers and were travelling at a low speed of about 20km per hour when the crash happened near Galgaguta, Kavalecz said.

An investigation is under way to establish the cause of the accident, he added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
