BUDAPEST, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government debt agency AKK will test the foreign currency debt market in the first quarter of next year, minister Mihaly Varga told a business conference on Tuesday.

He said this could lead to a transaction in a “concrete form” after the government recently received feedback from investors previously linking any debt purchase to an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and the European Union. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)