Hungary's govt has approved new steps to cut deficit -PM

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government has approved new deficit reduction measures to bring its budget shortfall below the European Union’s official limit, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban told a Slovak-Hungarian business forum that his government approved the new steps on Friday to cut the budget shortfall to 2.7 percent of economic output in 2013.

The European Commission last week forecast Hungary’s 2013 deficit would be 2.9 percent of GDP.

Orban did not elaborate on the details of the new steps.

The EU says member states’ budget deficits should not exceed 3 percent of GDP. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)