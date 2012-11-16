UPDATE 2-Hungary scuppers chances of IMF deal with bank tax plan

* Government announces third round of deficit cuts in weeks

By Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hungary’s prospects of reaching an aid deal with the IMF and EU after a year of on-off talks all but vanished on Friday, when Budapest opted to plug a hole in its budget with just the kind of measures its prospective lenders oppose.

Almost a year to the day since its shock request for an International Monetary Fund and European Union financial safety net to shore up its economy, Hungary said a hefty bank tax - one of its most contentious policies - would become permanent.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government, which has clashed repeatedly with Brussels over his unorthodox approach to making up for budget shortfalls and avoiding outright austerity, also announced new tax hikes on energy firms and public utilities.

“Tomorrow marks the first anniversary of the start of Hungary’s negotiations with the IMF. Unfortunately, we are no closer to a deal now than we were then,” analysts at Capital Economics said in a research note.

This is the third set of measures announced in weeks to keep the budget deficit below the European Union’s ceiling of 3 percent of GDP and to avert the threat of losing millions of euros in funding from the EU before an election year in 2014.

Last month the government said it would not halve the bank tax in 2013 as originally planned. The IMF has said Hungary would need more growth-friendly policies, and many analysts say the one-year-old credit talks with Budapest have stalled.

Debt-laden Hungary wants a financial safety net from the lenders to shield its markets against turmoil in the euro zone and rein in its borrowing costs.

But it is not ready to give up its free hand in setting policies that have scuppered the negotiations time and again.

Early on Friday Orban, who abruptly ended another IMF programme in 2010, told public radio he believed central Europe’s most indebted nation was close to an IMF agreement, but added that Hungary was strong enough to stand on its own feet.

The Economy Ministry said Europe’s highest bank tax would become a permanent part of the tax system and the tax on energy utilities would rise to 50 percent next year, one of the highest such rates in the world. Utilities would be able to reduce their tax burden via investments.

It said the new measures would save 90 billion forints ($402.13 million), helping cut the 2013 budget deficit safely to 2.7 percent, compared with Brussels’ forecast of 2.9 percent.

“Of that, 60 billion forints will be aimed at improving the balance by 0.2 percent,” the ministry said in a statement. But it also flagged the risk that Brussels could further cut its growth forecast due to the measures.

The EU Commission projected just 0.3 percent growth for Hungary in 2013 in its latest forecasts and warned the country that “distortionary” taxes would hurt growth. Hungary’s economy is in recession this year.

WAVE OF MONEY

Riding a wave of cash churned up by monetary easing in the United States and Europe, Hungary has rolled over debt from domestic issuance this year but has not tapped international debt markets.

The government’s cash buffer reached 6.2 billion euros by the end of June. It also controls a stake worth about 1.5 billion euros in energy firm MOL that it could sell or borrow against if it runs into financing difficulties.

In another sign that Budapest is trying to wean itself off traditional channels of financing, the government will launch a special euro-denominated bond to ordinary Hungarians this month that foreign investors can also buy.

Intermittent signs that Hungary was getting nearer to a credit deal with the IMF and the EU have helped the forint gain more than 10 percent this year. But analysts in a Reuters poll last month saw only a 50 percent chance of a deal being reached, much lower than a year ago..

Peter Attard Montalto, an analyst at Nomura in London, said the government’s new measures make a deal even more unlikely.

“You can’t cut the chances of an IMF deal much closer to zero than they already are. But yes, this sort of continual budget amendment after amendment simply reinforces the lack of policy clarity that is a key issue for the IMF,” he said.

RATINGS RISK

Waning prospects for an agreement, Hungary’s poor growth outlook and fresh unorthodox measures could also prompt the main credit rating agencies, each of which have the country’s debt on a negative outlook, to cut their ratings further.

Orban, who has rejected the one-size-fits-all budget fixing approach employed by western European countries, has run a media campaign in recent weeks against any IMF-imposed austerity to shore up his government’s public support.

The IMF has said progress in the aid talks would require a clear indication from the Hungarian side “that they see the IMF and EEC (European Economic Community) as valuable partners in designing the reform”.

Its representative in Hungary was not immediately available for comment on the latest developments.

Hungary must refinance about $7.2 billion worth of bonds and $5.9 billion of International Monetary Fund repayments next year, with almost half due in the first quarter, Reuters calculations based on data from debt agency AKK showed.

Mihaly Varga, Orban’s minister in charge of the talks said the government’s media campaign has led to a cold snap in relations with the IMF. While reiterating that Budapest wanted a deal, he said the talks could not go on forever.

Capital Economics said only that the markets could force the government’s hand into agreeing with the IMF.

“If the crisis in the euro zone does re-escalate (as we expect), then fresh strains in Hungary’s financial markets are likely to surface,” it said.

“This in turn could finally force the government to do a deal with the IMF and avoid an altogether more painful outcome.” ($1 = 223.81 Hungarian forints) (Editing by Hugh Lawson)