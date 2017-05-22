BUDAPEST May 22 Hungary's central bank offers to accept 200 billion forints ($730.67 million) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent and keep borrowing costs steady at least until 2019 because a jump in economic growth is unlikely to boost inflation.

But next month the bank is likely to lower its 500 billion-forint cap on 3-month deposits to 350 billion forints at the end of September, according to analysts' median forecast. ($1 = 273.72 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)