FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Hungary's central bank offers to accept HUF 350 bln worth of 3-month deposits
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2017 / 2:14 PM / 5 months ago

Hungary's central bank offers to accept HUF 350 bln worth of 3-month deposits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, March 27 (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank offers to accept 350 billion forints ($1.23 billion) worth of funds from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page on Monday.

The bank will hold a rate meeting on Tuesday where it is expected to keep its base rate on hold at 0.9 percent but is expected to lower its limit on the funds commercial banks can keep in its 3-month deposits further by the end of June. ($1 = 284.55 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.