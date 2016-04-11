EBRD says willing to play role in Hungary bank M&A

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Bank For Reconstruction And Development said on Monday it would consider participating in mergers in Hungary’s banking system and play a role in bad loan resolution, as part of its new strategy for the country.

Hungary’s relations with the EBRD have been on the mend in recent years along with its economy, and the bank’s new plan could pave the way for more investment in the country.

If Budapest sticks to the terms of a ‘memorandum of understanding’ the EBRD said it would, “consider participating in merger and acquisition transactions that will support market- based consolidation in the banking sector.”

It could also help Hungarian banks stabilise and strengthen their local currency funding by providing direct long-term cash through bond issuance, mortgage-backed lending and other securitised products.

“The Bank will seek opportunities to finance distressed assets across sectors to assist with non-performing loan (NPL) resolution and freeing up banks’ capacity for new lending,” the EBRD added. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Karin Strohecker)