CORRECTED-ECB calls for "balanced" Hungarian approach to FX debt relief

(Corrects figure in paragraph 7 to 3.4 trillion forints from 4 trillion forints)

* PM Orban’s government plans to eliminate forex mortgages

* Government awaits final court rulings for legal template

* Should preserve financial stability, contract security-ECB

BUDAPEST, June 4 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank advised Hungary on Wednesday to ensure that any further measures to help foreign currency borrowers do not upset financial stability or deplete international reserves.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, elected for a second term in April, is planning a new relief scheme for households whose Swiss franc and euro loans have become more expensive to service as Hungary’s forint has weakened.

Hungary’s mostly foreign-owned banks fear the programme will inflict new losses on the sector after years of heavy taxation and earlier tough government measures to help troubled borrowers.

“If the government were to proceed with its plans to restructure the remaining foreign currency loans, the measures should seek to strike the best possible balance in order to preserve fiscal discipline, maintain financial stability, avoid giving rise to moral hazard,” the ECB said in its convergence report.

EU institutions including the ECB have often been critical of Orban’s government, accusing it of eroding the independence of Hungary’s central bank, judiciary and other institutions.

The ECB said any foreign loan package should ensure Hungary retains adequate international reserves and that private contracts are honoured. Hungary’s international reserves stood at 36 billion euros ($49 billion) at the end of April.

Foreign exchange home loans amounted to 3.4 trillion forints ($15.2 billion) at the end of March.

“The government should actively seek to improve foreign investor sentiment by adopting international best practices on central bank independence and respecting the existing contracts between private parties when proposing and implementing government policies,” the ECB said.

Hungary’s top court ruled on Tuesday that the exchange rate margin applied by Hungary’s OTP Bank on a foreign currency mortgage was unfair and invalid, a ruling that could guide government plans to tackle problem forex loans.

In a broad ruling expected on June 16, the court will address issues including the exchange rate margin and whether banks were transparent about unilateral changes to loan terms such as interest rate hikes.

The ruling will set a firm precedent for similar cases brought to other courts in Hungary.

Low interest rates made foreign currency loans, mainly in the safe-haven Swiss franc, popular in Hungary before the 2008 financial crisis, but many borrowers were pushed into default when the forint’s value slid.

Orban’s government has said it would eliminate foreign currency mortgages based on a template given by the court decisions. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) ($1 = 224.1878 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)