Hungary may review bank deal with EBRD -website

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hungary may review an agreement signed with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to see whether commercial banks have increased their lending to the economy, a Hungarian official said on Thursday.

The review of the February deal, which set out a cut in banks’ windfall tax from 2016, would focus on whether banks have in fact loaned more to Hungarian companies, Janos Lazar, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff, told an economic forum.

The government will hold talks with Hungary’s Bank Association to discuss how corporate lending could be increased in the first half of 2016, Lazar said, according to the business website Portfolio, which organised the conference.

After years of windfall taxes and relief schemes for borrowers that hurt bank profits, the government in February agreed with the EBRD and Austrian lender Erste, to cut the bank tax starting in 2016. Erste would begin a three-year, 550 million-euro lending programme.

In the 2016 budget, the government pencilled in 89 billion forints worth of revenues from the windfall tax on financial sector, down from 144 billion targeted in 2015.

Lazar also said the government would examine all possibilities in the next few weeks to ensure that economic growth remains above 2 percent, Portfolio reported.

Hungary’s government expects the economy to grow by 3.1 percent this year. Analysts in a Reuters poll last month forecast growth will slow to 2.4 percent next year from 2.9 percent this year, partly on a slowdown of disbursements of European Union development funds. (Reporting by Krisztina Than, editing by Larry King)