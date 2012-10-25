FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary determined to exit EU deficit procedure-econmin official
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2012 / 12:41 PM / in 5 years

Hungary determined to exit EU deficit procedure-econmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hungary will do whatever it takes to exit the European Union’s excess deficit procedure and should be able to cap next year’s budget gap at 2.7 percent of economic output, State Secretary at the Economy Ministry Zoltan Csefalvay said on Thursday.

Budapest should manage to reach that figure without new fiscal measures on top of those already announced, he said.

It will also able to show the European Commission that it could have a deficit below 3 percent the following year as well.

That would meet EU criteria for ending the excess deficit procedure against the country, he said.

Writing by Michael Roddy; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.