EU has raised some concerns about Hungary bank tax cut-Varga
November 12, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

EU has raised some concerns about Hungary bank tax cut-Varga

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission has raised concerns about two aspects of Hungary’s planned bank tax cut and the government may need to tweak legislation already approved by parliament, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday.

However, he said this should not influence a deal signed with the EBRD and Erste in February, and Hungary’s government still planned to buy a 15 percent stake in Erste’s Hungarian unit, as set out in this agreement.

Varga said the government will not change the principal conditions of the February deal, and will not link the planned bank tax to lending targets for banks. But he said the government could assess later in 2016 whether the bank sector had actually boosted its lending activity. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)

