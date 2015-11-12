UPDATE 1-EU raised objections to some aspects of Hungary bank tax cut

(Adds more comments, detail)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission has raised concerns about two aspects of Hungary’s planned bank tax cut, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Thursday, adding that Budapest may need to tweak legislation already approved by parliament.

However, he said this should not influence a deal signed with the EBRD and Erste in February. Varga said the government still planned to buy a 15 percent stake in Erste’s Hungarian unit, as set out in this landmark agreement which also paved the way to reduction in the bank tax from 2016.

The February deal marked the start of a possible new era for commercial banks in Hungary after being squeezed with big taxes and other painful government measures under Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government since 2010.

These measures also contributed to Hungary’s cut into “junk” debt category in 2011 by the three main ratings agencies.

Varga said the EU raised objections concerning two aspects of the bank tax cut related to certain tax concessions built into the legislation, citing a possible violation of a ban on state aid.

“It is likely that we will have to tweak the bank tax legislation,” Varga told a conference.

Varga also told reporters that Hungary can now be “hopeful” about a review of its debt rating by Fitch due on Nov. 20 as the economy’s performance has improved, and the country deserved an upgrade.

If Fitch upgrades Hungary, it will be the first of the three main rating agencies to put it back into investment grade.

Varga said a delegation of Fitch was in Budapest last week and had “favourable experiences” about the prospects of the Hungarian economy, adding that, of course, it was up to Fitch to decide.

“I think we can be hopeful about next week’s decision,” Varga said.

He said the government would not change the principal conditions of the February deal with EBRD and Erste, and will not link the planned bank tax cut to lending targets for banks.

But he said the government could assess later in 2016 whether the bank sector had actually boosted its lending activity as the economy was growing now without a rise in corporate credit volumes as banks are reluctant to lend.

The central bank launched a massive new programme last week to boost bank lending to companies, and also extended its big funding for growth scheme into 2016, trying to counter an expected slowdown in the economy. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Toby Chopra)