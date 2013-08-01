Currency losses hit earnings for Hungary's Egis

BUDAPEST, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian pharmaceuticals company Egis posted after tax profits of 2.923 billion forints ($12.89 million)for the third quarter of its business year on Thursday, down 43 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

The figure is also well below the 4.533 billion forint median forecast of analysts in a poll by business news portal portfolio.hu earlier this week.

Egis, which makes most of its sales abroad, said exchange rate changes in the three-month period ending on June 30, led to a 1.452 billion forint financial loss, bigger by 1.142 billion forints than in the same period of the previous business year. ($1 = 226.8334 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Patrick Graham)