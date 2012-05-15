Egis beats forecasts with jump in net profit

* Q2 net of HUF 6.452 above analysts’ 5.606 bln forecast

* CIS sales rise, Russia becomes firm’s biggest market

* Better financial result helps profits rise 42 pct yr/yr

BUDAPEST, May 15 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Egis posted a 42 percent rise in net profit in its fiscal second quarter thanks to cost cuts and rising exports, the company said on Tuesday.

The company made 6.452 billion forints ($28 million) for the January-March period, beating analysts’ forecast of 5.606 billion in a poll by business news portal portfolio.hu.

Domestic sales fell 9 percent in annual terms to 7.3 billion forints, but Egis was more than compensated for the loss by an 11.3 percent rise in exports to 26.2 billion forints, mainly due to rising sales to the states of the former Soviet Union (CIS).

“The first half of the business year brought a turning point as Russia has become the Group’s biggest market,” Egis said in its earnings report, with sales there of 56.3 million euros, exceeding its domestic sales.

Sales costs fell 0.6 percent in annual terms in the second quarter, and favourable exchange rate movements helped the company increase its gross profit by 7 percent to 19.6 billion forints, despite a fall in sales prices.

Egis posted a small financial profit in its fiscal second quarter, compared with 1.5 billion forint loss in the same quarter of last year, mainly due to exchange rate losses.

Egis said it boosted its investments by 30 percent in the quarter in annual terms, to 3 billion forints. ($1 = 229.4913 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Will Waterman)