BUDAPEST, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hungary’s financial watchdog PSZAF has approved an offer by France’s Servier group to buy all the shares of pharmaceuticals company Egis that it does not already own, Egis said in a statement on Friday.

The offer will be open between Oct. 2 and Nov. 5, Egis said.

Servier has offered 28,000 forints ($130) per share. Egis shares closed at 27,500 forints on Friday, up 0.25 percent.