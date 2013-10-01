FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
October 1, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

Egis board backs Servier's offer to buy rest of Egis shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hungarian drug maker Egis’ board of directors backs French Servier’s offer to buy all shares of Egis it does not already own, the board said in a statement on Tuesday.

Servier’s Arts et Techniques du Progres unit, which owns 51 percent of Egis, offered last week to buy the rest of the company for 28,000 forints per share in a deal worth 107 billion forints ($488.78 million).

The board published its opinion on the offer on the Budapest Stock Exchange’s website.

“The Board of Directors is of the opinion that the offer can be considered to be fair for the Company and for a significant number of shareholders,” it said.

Egis shares closed at 27,780 forints, up 0.3 percent. ($1 = 218.9125 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
