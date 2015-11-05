Hungary looks at more ways to cut power prices

BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Hungary may suspend payments into a fund for the future decommissioning of reactors at the Paks nuclear plant to finance more electricity price cuts, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Since 1998, the Paks nuclear plant has been paying billions of forints a year into the fund.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has cut energy bills several times for households in recent years, helping him to get re-elected in 2014. The government has flagged further possible cuts for both households and industry.

The next elections are due in 2018.

Zsuzsanna Nemeth, a state secretary at the prime minister’s office, said substantial funds had been accumulated in the nuclear fund and it would not hinder the future decommissioning process if payments were suspended “for a certain period.”

But she said this could only be carried out after talks with relevant EU and other international bodies to avoid any impact on the expansion of the Paks nuclear plant by Russia’s Rosatom.

“We do not want to risk having any problems concerning our plans to expand the Paks plant,” the state secretary told an energy conference of business portal Portfolio.

She said the government had not yet made a decision on the plans.

Local website Index said that at the end of last year, the special nuclear fund had 243 billion forints ($840 million) and the Paks plant paid about 20 billion forints into the fund last year alone.

Nemeth also flagged further state acquisitions in the energy sector, targeting companies that own and operate energy networks, and she said the government could set up a separate “infrastructure fund” for these assets.

She said the government would finance these acquisitions from a “bridging loan” from state-owned bank MFB until the end of 2018.