Erste will stay in Hungary, to develop business -CEO
January 21, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Erste will stay in Hungary, to develop business -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Bank will remain an active and significant bank in Hungary and has no plans to leave the country, the chief executive of the bank’s Hungarian unit said on Tuesday.

Radovan Jelasity told an economic conference that Erste had carried out acquisitions in the past years, the last one in 2012.

“Those who consider whether they should stay or go, do not usually carry out purchases,” Jelasity said, adding that the bank planned to develop its business further in Hungary.

“We want to confirm that we would like to and will remain an active and significant bank in Hungary,” he added. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

