EU's Rehn won't send Hungary bank dispute to court-document

BRUSSELS, April 24 (Reuters) - The EU’s top economic official Olli Rehn will not refer a legal row over Hungary’s central bank laws to the European Court of Justice because Budapest is cooperating with the European Commission, according to a document seen by Reuters.

“Hungary has now promised to change its legislation and provided additional commitments and clarifications,” the document said. “Provided Hungary follows through on the measures it has communicated, the Commission is prepared to close this case once the leglisation is adopted,” it said.

Changes to the central bank law could pave the way for the resumption of talks about an IMF package of aid.

EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Rehn said in January the issue of the bank’s independence needed to be solved in order to agree a stand-by loan. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Robin Emmott; editing by John O‘Donnell)