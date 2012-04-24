Hungary PM says barriers to IMF aid gone -report

BUDAPEST, April 24 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban believes obstacles to it starting talks with the International Monetary Fund on financial aid have been “practically removed”, Hungarian state news agency MTI reported him as saying after meeting European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday.

Orban’s separately issued a statement saying the government would push through proposed changes to a controversial central bank law swiftly and consult further with the European Central Bank to resolve a dispute that has blocked the start of talks.

“Regarding the National Bank of Hungary, the government will take the necessary steps in line with the proposals submitted so far swiftly and comprehensively,” it said.

It had no other immediate comment on the outcome of the meeting. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Patrick Graham)