Hungary PM says euro zone entry a distant prospect

BUDAPEST, July 16 (Reuters) - Hungary is unlikely to consider joining the crisis-hit euro zone in the next decade, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Tuesday, adding that the central European country had to strengthen its economy before entering the currency bloc.

Orban told an annual meeting of Hungarian diplomats that Hungary should start thinking about joining the euro area only after its per capita levels of gross domestic product reach 90 percent of the most developed, “core” member states of the currency bloc.

Orban cited Poland, the region’s biggest economy as an example, which was once considered a front-runner to adopt the euro but had recently flagged it would probably not join the currency for years. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)