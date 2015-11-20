FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's PM Orban says EU should revamp founding treaties
November 20, 2015 / 7:10 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary's PM Orban says EU should revamp founding treaties

BUDAPEST, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said the European Union has faced such tremendous challenges in recent years that it was high time it reconsidered the basic parameters binding it together, then revamp its founding treaties.

Asked about a Dutch proposal to create a tighter core in the EU with external passport controls, dubbed a “mini-Schengen”, Orban said not only Schengen but other aspects of the EU were ineffectual today and needed to be reformed.

He said the migration crisis and heightened terror risk made new security and border control regulations necessary, and the recent euro zone crisis forced questions about a joint monetary policy without a common fiscal policy as well. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Louise Ireland)

