Hungary cbank buys 68.8 pct stake in Budapest bourse

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary bought a 68.8 percent stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) from Austrian CEESEG AG and Osterreichische Kontrollbank AG, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank said it bought the stake at 3,550 forints per share, or 13.2 billion forints altogether, boosting its stake to 75.8 percent. The transaction is subject to competition authority approval, it said.

The central bank wants to make a purchase offer to a large number of small shareholders, it added. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)