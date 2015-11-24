FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary cbank buys 68.8 pct stake in Budapest bourse
November 24, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary cbank buys 68.8 pct stake in Budapest bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary bought a 68.8 percent stake in the Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) from Austrian CEESEG AG and Osterreichische Kontrollbank AG, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank said it bought the stake at 3,550 forints per share, or 13.2 billion forints altogether, boosting its stake to 75.8 percent. The transaction is subject to competition authority approval, it said.

The central bank wants to make a purchase offer to a large number of small shareholders, it added. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)

