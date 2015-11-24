UPDATE 3-Hungary nationalises lethargic stock exchange

* Pays HUF 3,550 per share or HUF 13.2 bln altogether

* Transaction subject to competition authority approval

* Central bank eyes reforms to boost stock market (Adds detail, comments from strategists, analysts, CEESEG)

By Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s central bank has bought a majority stake in the country’s sluggish stock exchange, the lender said on Tuesday, seen as another move by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to underpin the economy with state control.

Orban has previously sought the help of central bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, an old political ally, to breathe life into the slowing economy via record low interest rates and a cheap lending programme.

The latest move, in which the bank will buy a 68.8 percent stake in the bourse from two Austrian companies, is aimed at providing more support by increasing issuance and attracting investors.

“We will need an incentive system,” one of Matolcsy’s deputies, Marton Nagy, told a news conference.

“Without government help this will be nowhere near as efficient, therefore we will need a strategic alliance with the government.”

Those looking for more details on the central bank’s plans for the Budapest bourse will have to be patient, however. The bank said it will announce its stock market reform plans early next year.

Turnover on the bourse tumbled 70 percent between 2010 and 2014, central bank figures show, partly due to Orban’s unpredictable economic policies scaring off investors.

“Debt and equity issuance volumes have fallen, and the central bank thinks the reason is that the management of the stock exchange is not efficient enough. So it takes it over,” said Mikhail Liluashvili, economist at Credit Suisse in London.

“This is in line with Hungarian economic philosophy. They think the government can solve any problem, rather than providing incentives to the market to resolve it.”

The stocks that are listed in Budapest have done well this year, rallying 40 percent and outstripping their regional peers.

But the last big Hungarian firm to list shares in an IPO, airline Wizz Air, opted to do so in London in February rather than at home.

Orban’s EU peers have long sought to curb his efforts to gain more control over the economy and the state.

But the prime minister has mostly outfoxed their moves to restrain his reshaping of the judiciary, media and non-governmental organisations.

UNORTHODOX

The bourse’s decline was partly due to the government’s decision in 2010 to introduce one of Europe’s highest bank levies, which damaged the business environment and triggered a string of credit rating downgrades into “junk” status.

In his previous post as economy minister, Matolcsy pushed through a $12 billion pension fund grab to stabilise the budget and avoid austerity. That step reversed an earlier reform and knocked out one of the mainstays of local demand for stocks.

Investors have been concerned about Hungary’s massive national debt and about battles Orban fought with the International Monetary Fund and multinational firms.

Matolcsy has sought to lower Hungary’s debt-servicing costs, such as by making banks buy more government bonds instead of parking them in central bank facilities.

In an example of the lack of predictability often decried by investors, realtor Duna House shelved an initial public offering earlier this month as the process coincided with the government submitting legislation to impose a cap on mortgage broker fees.

The sellers of the bourse, CEE Stock Exchange Group AG and Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG, said Vienna and Budapest planned to keep operating on a joint trading technology, which provided Budapest with the best linkage to international markets.

CEESEG and Oesterreichische Kontrollbank sold 50.45 percent and 18.35 percent stakes, respectively, to Hungary’s central bank.

“We have assessed the offer of the Hungarian National Bank and have concluded that a sale is to our mutual benefit. CEESEG will stay connected with Budapest through its international network and IT services,” Michael Buhl, joint chief executive of CEESEG and the Vienna Stock Exchange, said in a statement.

Hungary’s central bank expects to close the acquisition in the middle of December, pending competition authority approval. ($1 = 292.54 forints) (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley, Karin Strohecker and Marc Jones; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Hugh Lawson)