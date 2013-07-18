FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Eximbank signs 100 mln euro Chinese credit deal
July 18, 2013 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's Eximbank signs 100 mln euro Chinese credit deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned Eximbank has signed a 100 million euro credit deal with China’s Export-Import Bank to help companies in Hungary boost exports to China, news agency MTI cited Economy Minister Mihaly Varga as saying on Thursday.

Varga said the banks also signed an agreement based on which Hungary would contribute $30 million to a $500 million Chinese investment fund in central Europe.

MTI cited Varga as saying that the fund would invest $100 million in Hungary over the coming years, primarily in the fields of infrastructure development, telecommunications and energy. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

