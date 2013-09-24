FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary's Eximbank issues EUR 400 mln worth of bonds
September 24, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Hungary's Eximbank issues EUR 400 mln worth of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned Magyar Export-Import Bank has issued 400 million euros ($540 million) worth of bonds with the guarantee of MIGA, which is part of the World Bank Group, the Hungarian bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank said the bonds would expire in February 2019, and carried a coupon of 2.125 percent.

Eximbank said the issue was part of its 2 billion euro medium-term issuance programme launched last year. ($1 = 0.7412 euros) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

