FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hungary's Eximbank to provide loans to help exporters
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 5, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary's Eximbank to provide loans to help exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Hungary’s state-owned Eximbank has signed a deal with 12 commercial banks operating in Hungary to provide loans with a maximum two-year maturity for small and medium sized businesses to boost exports, Eximbank and the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The euro-denominated loans will have a maturity of minimum 6 months and maximum 2 years, will carry a fixed, favourable interest rate, and will serve to prefinance exports.

Including this new credit instrument, Eximbank has a total credit line of over 600 million euros ($810.62 million) to provide financing for domestic exporters and this can be expanded, Eximbank and the ministry said in the statement.

$1 = 0.7402 euros Reporting by Krisztina Than. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.