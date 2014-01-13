FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early morning bomb damages Budapest bank branch, no one hurt
January 13, 2014 / 8:41 AM / 4 years ago

Early morning bomb damages Budapest bank branch, no one hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Jan 13 (Reuters) - A bomb blew up at a Budapest branch of the Hungarian CIB Bank in the early hours of Monday morning, but police said no one was injured.

The device went off shortly after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT), police said. A Reuters camerawoman on the scene saw some damage to the building.

“Based on preliminary data, the explosion was caused by an explosive device of unknown structure and substance,” police said in a statement.

CIB Bank is a unit of Italy’s Banca Intesa. A CIB spokeswoman declined to comment.

The police were not available to give further details.

Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Kevin Liffey

