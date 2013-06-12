FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, June 12
June 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, June 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes minutes of its May policy meeting (1200)

GYOR - Audi opens new production unit in western Hungary (0830)

IN THE REGION

BULGARIA - Inflation, May (0800)

CZECH - T-bond auctions (1015)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungarian inflation rises to 1.8 percent y/y in May

Hungary’s headline inflation rate quickened to an annual 1.8 percent in May from a 38-year-low of 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

TABLE

INSTANT VIEW:

Hungary’s Richter signs deal on Esmya sale in Latin America

Hungarian drug maker Richter has signed a licensing agreement with Laboratoire HRA Pharma that allows the Hungarian company to sell its Esmya medicine for uterine myoma in Latin America, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
