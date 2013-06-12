Hungary, Factors to watch, June 12

BUDAPEST, June 12 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
BUDAPEST - Central bank publishes minutes of its May policy meeting (1200)
GYOR - Audi opens new production unit in western Hungary (0830)
BULGARIA - Inflation, May (0800)
CZECH - T-bond auctions (1015)
Hungarian inflation rises to 1.8 percent y/y in May
Hungary’s headline inflation rate quickened to an annual 1.8 percent in May from a 38-year-low of 1.7 percent year-on-year in April, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.
Hungary’s Richter signs deal on Esmya sale in Latin America
Hungarian drug maker Richter has signed a licensing agreement with Laboratoire HRA Pharma that allows the Hungarian company to sell its Esmya medicine for uterine myoma in Latin America, it said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)