Hungary, Factors to watch, June 14
June 14, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, June 14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - Industry output, final (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - Govt debt, Q1 (0700)

SLOVAKIA - Inflation, May (0700)

POLAND - Inflation, May (0700)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary’s farm PPI eases to 11.5 pct y/y in April

Hungarian agricultural producer prices rose by an annual 11.5 percent in April after a 14.6 percent increase in March, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

Hungary sells HUF 55.00 bln of govt bonds

Hungary sold 55.00 billion forints ($247 million) worth of government bonds at an auction on Thursday, the Government Debt Management Agency (AKK) said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

