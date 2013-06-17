FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary, Factors to watch, June 17
#Credit Markets
June 17, 2013 / 6:22 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, June 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - parliament session (1100)

BUDAPEST - construction output data April (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - May PPI and April current account data

POLAND - current account data

ROMANIA - current account data April

ROMANIA - 5-year bond tender

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

European rights body says Hungary changes threaten courts

BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - A key European rights think-tank, the Venice Commission, sharply criticised Hungary’s recent amendments to its constitution on Friday, saying some provisions breached democratic principles.

CEE MARKETS 2-Hungary shines while Prague stocks are pressured

BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s forint, bonds and stocks rallied on Friday as improved risk sentiment pushed investors back into higher-yielding Central European assets, while Czech shares fell, bucking stock gains across the region.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

