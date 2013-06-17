Hungary, Factors to watch, June 17

BUDAPEST, June 17 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.
(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)
BUDAPEST - parliament session (1100)
BUDAPEST - construction output data April (0700)
CZECH - May PPI and April current account data
POLAND - current account data
ROMANIA - current account data April
ROMANIA - 5-year bond tender
European rights body says Hungary changes threaten courts
BUDAPEST, June 14 (Reuters) - A key European rights think-tank, the Venice Commission, sharply criticised Hungary’s recent amendments to its constitution on Friday, saying some provisions breached democratic principles.
CEE MARKETS 2-Hungary shines while Prague stocks are pressured
BUCHAREST, June 14 (Reuters) - Hungary’s forint, bonds and stocks rallied on Friday as improved risk sentiment pushed investors back into higher-yielding Central European assets, while Czech shares fell, bucking stock gains across the region.
Reporting by Krisztina Than