Hungary, Factors to watch, July 3
July 3, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - No events of note.

STRASBOURG - European Parliament to vote on the so called Tavares report that criticises Hungary’s constitutional amendments.

IN THE REGION

POLAND - central bank to decide on interest rates (0930)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 1-Head of Hungary’s Takarekbank quits after state boosts role

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - The head of Hungary’s Takarekbank, the umbrella group for cooperative savings banks, resigned on Tuesday after parliament passed a bill last week that will overhaul small banks and increase state control over the sector.

Hungary plans pre-election public sector wage hike -report

BUDAPEST, July 2 (Reuters) - Hungary’s government plans to raise public sector wages from January, just months before a general election, newspaper Magyar Nemzet reported on Tuesday, citing an unnamed government source.

Emerging Europe’s factories doing better amid economic gloom

Business conditions in central and eastern Europe improved in June, propped up by rising new orders, but economists said more signs of revival were needed to see whether the region’s economic downturn has bottomed out. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
