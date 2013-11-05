Hungary, Factors to watch, Nov 5

BUDAPEST, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 3-Month T-bill auction (1030)

BUDAPEST - Central bank Monetary Council meets, rates not on agenda (1300)

BUDAPEST - PM Orban signs cooperation agreement with Telenor, opens European service centre (1430)

IN THE REGION

ROMANIA - Central bank holds rate-setting meeting (0800)

CZECH - Telefonica Q3 results (0600)

CZECH - Retail sales, Sept (0800)

ROMANIA - Wages, Sept (0800)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungary proposes temporary fix for FX mortgage payments

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party on Monday proposed expanding a scheme that supports foreign currency mortgage holders to everyone who holds such a loan, according to a bill submitted to parliament.

Hungary government takes over $1.9 bln municipal debt

Hungary’s government has decided to take over another 420 billion forints ($1.90 billion) worth of municipal debt from local governments as part of efforts to consolidate the sector, government spokesman Andras Giro-Szasz said on Monday.

Hungary’s PMI eases to 51.0 in Oct - publisher

Hungary’s seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index eased to 51.0 in October from a revised 54.4 in September, but remained above the average of the past three years, the index publisher said on Monday.

Hungarian far-right sparks protests as it commemorates wartime leader

Hungary’s far-right Jobbik party unveiled a statue of wartime leader Miklos Horthy, who presided over the country’s alliance with Nazi Germany, in Budapest on Sunday, sparking protests and highlighting concerns about anti-Semitism in the country. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)