Hungary, Factors to watch, Dec 5

BUDAPEST, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - 12-month T-bill auction (1030)

IN THE REGION

CZECH -retail sales data Oct (0800)

ROMANIA - wage data

ROMANIA - government bond tender

IN THE NEWS REUTERS Magyar Telekom not planning to pay dividend on 2013

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom is not planning to pay any dividends on 2013 earnings as it wants to keep its gearing in a targeted range, and current operating conditions are unlikely to allow dividend payment, the firm said on Wednesday.

POLL-CEE currencies seen recovering from falls, zloty leads

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies, which fell in the past days against the euro, are expected to strengthen over the next 12 month, including the Czech crown which could firm beyond the central bank’s threshold of 27 per euro.

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Seven of Hungary’s central bank policy makers voted last month to cut the base rate by another 20 basis points to a new low of 3.2 percent, while one member voted for a slowdown in the pace of easing, the meeting’s minutes showed on Wednesday.

Hungary’s retail sales rise 2.5 pct y/y in Oct -stats

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s calendar-adjusted retail sales rose by an annual 2.5 percent in October after a 0.3 percent year-on-year increase in September, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

Hungary’s final Q3 GDP +1.8 pct y/y vs prelim 1.7 pct

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungary’s economy grew by 1.8 percent in annual terms in the third quarter based on final unadjusted data, slightly higher than a preliminary figure of 1.7 percent, the Central Statistics Office (KSH) said on Wednesday.

CEE MARKETS 2-Currencies rebound on data, Poland keeps rates on hold

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Central European currencies firmed slightly on Wednesday after Poland’s central bank kept interest rates on hold and Hungarian and Czech data showed a slightly improved economic outlook.

UPDATE 1-MOL offered Croatia chance to buy its stake in INA -Csanyi

BUDAPEST, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Hungarian oil group MOL had offered the Croatian government the opportunity to buy MOL’s stake in peer INA, the deputy chairman of MOL’s board, Sandor Csanyi, told business magazine Forbes. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)