Hungary, Factors to watch, May 4

BUDAPEST, May 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

BUDAPEST - PMI, April (0700)

BUDAPEST - Final Feb trade balance (0700)

ROMANIA - FX data, April

POLAND - PMI, April (0700)

CZECH - PMI, April (0730)

SLOVAKIA - Budget balance, April (1000)

CZECH - Budget balance, April (1200)

Hungary needs legislation to curb immigration, PM Orban says

Hungary needs legislation to keep out a wave of immigrants from poor countries, even if it would run counter to existing European Union rules, Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said.

Hungary’s Orban climbs down on death penalty amid EU uproar

Prime Minister Viktor Orban backed away from suggestions Hungary might re-introduce the death penalty on Thursday after angry criticism from European Union allies.

InVivo and CHS create grain storage, export joint venture in Hungary

France’s largest cooperative group InVivo and CHS Inc, the leading U.S. farm co-op and a global grains and energy trader, have set up a grain export and storage joint venture in Hungary, they said on Thursday.

Abris fulfils Polish watchdog’s demand with FM Bank sale

Private equity fund Abris Capital Partners said on Thursday it sold Poland’s FM Bank to a British private equity fund AnaCap Financial Partners fulfilling a ruling from the Polish regulator last year, but also said it was not happy with the sale price.

Hungary’s March industrial PPI -2.4 pct y/y -stats

Hungary’s Central Statistics Office (KSH) published the following breakdown of March industrial producer price inflation data on Thursday.

Soccer-Videoton clinch second Hungarian title

Videoton FC Fehervar were crowned Hungarian champions for the second time on Sunday after second-placed Ferencvaros drew 2-2 at Pecs. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)