Hungary, Factors to watch, July 29
July 29, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Hungary, Factors to watch, July 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUDAPEST, July 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - April-June unemployment (0700)

IN THE REGION

CZECH - O2 Czech Republic to release first half results (0500)

CZECH - Central European Media Enterprises to release Q2 2015 results (0600)

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Cheniere LNG could dent Russian gas dominance in SE Europe-sources

Cheniere Energy Inc plans to deliver liquefied natural gas (LNG) to central and southeastern Europe within a few years, a move that with U.S. supplies would loosen Russia’s energy grip on the region, sources told Reuters.

Olympics-IOC expects U.S. 2024 bid despite Boston pullout

The International Olympic Committee remains confident the United States will deliver a bid to host the 2024 Summer Games despite Boston’s withdrawal from the race on Monday.

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Boston flop a sobering reminder to Toronto

Basking in the glow of a hugely successful Pan American Games Toronto mayor John Tory was looking at an Olympic bid in a more sobering light on Monday as Boston pulled out of the 2024 Summer Games race. (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

