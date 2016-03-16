Hungary, Factors to watch, March 16

BUDAPEST, March 16 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

BUDAPEST - construction output Jan (0800)

BUDAPEST - Raiffeisen Hungarian unit holds press conference (1100)

IN THE REGION

POLAND - employment data Feb (1300)

POLAND - wages data Feb (1300)

Poland - inflation data Feb (1300)

CZECH - PPI

CZECH - Drinks producer KOFOLA CeskoSlovensko to release 2015 annual report and results.

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

Hungarians stage mass rally against Orban’s education reforms

BUDAPEST, March 15 (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Hungarians protested Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s education reforms on Tuesday, in the biggest demonstration against his policies since a 2014 movement that forced him to backtrack on taxing internet use.

CEE MARKETS-Polish zloty retreats, fall in consumer prices expected

BUCHAREST, March 15 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty was the biggest faller among emerging central European currencies on Tuesday, retreating from a 10-week high against the euro hit the previous day, on expectations of a further slump in consumer prices and uncertainty over U.S. interest rates.

UPDATE 4-Hundreds of migrants march out of Greek camp, cross to Macedonia

MOIN, Macedonia, March 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants marched out of a Greek transit camp, hiked for hours along muddy paths and forded a rain-swollen river to get around a border fence and cross into Macedonia, where they were detained on Monday, authorities said.

INTERVIEW-Apollo Tyres finds skills shortage in Hungary a challenge

GYONGYOS, Hungary, March 11 (Reuters) - India’s Apollo Tyres APLO.NS, which is building a half-a-billion-euro factory in eastern Hungary, says it is having difficulty finding staff, reflecting a wider problem for foreign investors in Hungary.

Hungary’s central bank ready to use all tools to meet inflation goal

Hungary’s central bank is ready to use all available tools to meet its inflation target and a resumption of interest rate cuts is possible this year, deputy central bank governor Marton Nagy said on Thursday.