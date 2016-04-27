Hungary, Factors to watch, April 27

BUDAPEST, April 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in Hungary and the region, as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

(For any queries: Budapest editorial +36 1 327 4745)

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN HUNGARY (ALL TIMES GMT)

No events of note.

IN THE REGION

CZECH REPUBLIC - Central European Media Enterprises Q1/16 results

CZECH REPUBLIC - bond auction

IN THE NEWS REUTERS

UPDATE 2-Hungary cuts rate by 15 bps, more “slight” easing ahead

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary cut its base rate by 15 basis points to a new low of 1.05 percent NBHI on Tuesday as it tries to bolster the economy, but it signalled that room for more rate cuts was limited.

CEE MARKETS-Forint rebounds after rate cut, Polish minister talks up zloty

BUDAPEST, April 26 (Reuters) - The forint rebounded on Tuesday after Hungary’s central bank cut rates and the zloty surged, as exporters bought it after a heavy sell-off on Monday and it was also helped by verbal intervention from Polish Finance Minister Piotr Nowak.

Hungary c.bank under fire over its foundations’ contracts

A Hungarian opposition party asked state prosecutors to examine a possible misuse of public funds by foundations set up by the central bank, in a case seen as a test of transparency and the role of the bank’s head, an ally of the prime minister.